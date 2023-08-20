 Mumbai News: Neighbour Dupes Parents Of ₹57,000 On Pretext Of School Admission
Mumbai News: Neighbour Dupes Parents Of ₹57,000 On Pretext Of School Admission

The couple came to know about the fraud when they showed up at the school to get the uniform for their kid.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A couple was reportedly duped of ₹57,537 by their neighbour who promised to secure school admission for their child. In their complaint lodged at the Meghwadi police station on August 18, the aggrieved said that one Neha Joshi claimed to know the trustee of an Andheri school.

After paying ₹10,000 to her, the parents received an admission confirmation mail from an id bearing the word school. Subsequently, they received more mails, asking for various fees. The couple came to know about the fraud when they showed up at the school to get the uniform for their kid. 

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 1 Arrested For Duping Victim Of ₹5 Lakh In Online Investment Fraud
