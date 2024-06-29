Mumbai News: NEET Counselling Centre In Sakinaka Disappears Overnight

Mumbai News: No Institute-Level Counselling For PG Med Admission | Pixabay

A NEET counselling centre located in Sakinaka vanished overnight. Employees discovered it was locked when they arrived on Friday morning and subsequently filed a complaint at the Sakinaka police station. The centre, 'Advaya Vidya Pravesh Margdarshank Private Limited,' is located at 1 Aerocity Corporate Park, Sakinaka.



Mangesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-10, stated that Aadity Deshmukh, the centre's owner, was arrested by Karnataka police in an old case and has no connection with the NEET paper leak matter.

According to sources, Arvind Kumar, who absconded after opening the NEET guidance centre in Sakinaka and shutting it down after a month, has been traced. His real name is Auragandha Arvind Kumar, and he hails from Hyderabad. He was arrested by Belgaon police on Thursday for defrauding individuals of up to 1 crore rupees under the pretext of offering MBBS admissions. Kumar, a notorious criminal with 15 cases in Hyderabad and one in Bangalore, was preparing to execute a significant scam in Mumbai.



One month ago, he established the NEET counselling centre in Sakinaka, operating from two offices. On Thursday, Kumar informed his employees about upcoming renovations. The next day, employees found the centre closed and approached the police.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Dilip Lande stated, "I visited the centre upon learning about the situation. Approximately 52 employees worked there. I discovered the accused's real name is Arvind Kumar, living under the alias Aadity Deshmukh. He issued bogus recruitment letters to employees, and their salaries are a major concern. I have assured the employees that I will raise this matter. I have written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, regarding their salaries and requested the local police to investigate any possible NEET paper leak angle."

Beena Paul, Manager of the centre, stated, "A total of 52 employees worked here, and they have not received their salaries." Meanwhile, the Sakinaka police have yet to register an FIR.

