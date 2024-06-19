Mumbai News: NCDRC Holds MSED Guilty Of Deficient Service, Orders Compensation To Consumer | Representational Image

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) held the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSED) guilty of providing deficient services towards one of its consumer. The commission has criticised the Electricity distributor company for disconnecting the electric supply to its consumers to recover the unpaid amount of the disputed bills, thus amounting to unfair trade practice.

An Ulhasnagar resident had approached the National Commission, after the State commission had rejected his complaint on the grounds that he was not a legitimate consumer and thus he could not file a case under the consumer protection Act.

Initially the District consumer forum had passed the orders in favour of the complainant, but in an appeal filed by the MSED, the State Commission had rejected the consumer’s complaint. However the National commission, came up in favour of consumer and upheld the orders passed by the District commission.

Read Also Thane: Major fire breaks out at MSED office in Khajuri

According to the complaint copy, Shyam Bhatia, had purchased a flat from Hema Nagpal in 1993. However the electricity meters bills were issued in the name of the builder. Bhatia in his complaint said that since August 2007, he ceased receiving regular bills. “Upon inquiry with the Company, a bill dated December 17,2007, covering the entire year 2007, was provided which amounted to Rs. 47,980. Subsequently, a second bill of Rs. 50,590, dated February 28,2008 , was issued. Despite making partial payments, the Company disconnected the complainant's energy supply in November 2008, “reads the complainant’s grievance.

The complaint copy further reads, “ It was later when the complainant had filed an RTI application, that he found that his meter was replaced in the year 2005 by the company without his knowledge and also a note of the same was not mentioned. The manuals error of failing to note down the reading of the previous meter reading in the new one, a the amount for 16152 units of electricity had remained unpaid. The company thus decided to recover for their arrears by adding them in the monthly bills. However the same was done in an arbitrary manner, and the consumer was not informed of the same, rather the company’s disconnected the supply. for the failure to pay the bills.”

Aggrieved by the same, Bhatia had approached the commission, seeking for some relief against the company.

The commission’s orders maintained that the company had not provided any proof to show that the mentioned units were unpaid. The National commission while upholding the District commission’s ordered said, “The deficiency in the service carelessness has been done by the company and so the complainant deserves to be compensated foe the mental, physical, economical and economical torture. “

The Commission has asked the company to pay for the complaint’s losses as specified by the District commission.