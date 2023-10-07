Mumbai News: Nawab Malik Is 42nd MLA Supporting Ajit Pawar

42nd MLA Nawab Malik | ANI

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had always claimed the support of 42 MLAs. However, the names were being revealed of only 41 MLAs. Nawab Malik was said to be neutral.

However, now, in the list submitted to the Election Commission, it has come to the fore that the 42nd MLA who has lent support to the Ajit Pawar faction was none else, but Nawab Malik who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Nawab Malik vs BJP

Malik led the attack against the BJP while he was a minister in the MVA government. However, when he was released on health grounds, he was prohibited from speaking to the media. Hence, his stand wasn't clearly known. However, his position was made clear in the list of supporters presented before the EC.

Malik was sent to jail over alleged transactions with the sister of fugitive Don Dawood Ibrahim. He was in jail while the party split. It was DCM Ajit Pawar who tried for his release and hence, it was speculated that he would side with the Ajit Pawar faction. The speculations have been confirmed by the list submitted to the EC.