 Mumbai News: Narvekar CPA's Executive Committee Member 
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Speaker Rahul Narwekar has said he is yet to ascertain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government or is still in the Opposition. | BL SONI

Mumbai: Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar has been appointed as member of the executive committee of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India region, the apex body of CPA branches in all state legislatures in India.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made the appointment on July 3 and it will be valid for three years or till the end of his term as the Assembly Speaker, a press note from his office said here on Thursday.
Speakers of the assemblies in Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are all part of this executive committee, the note said.

NCP Factional Feud Intensifies As Poster Depicting 'Kattappa' Ajit Pawar Betraying 'Baahubali'...
article-image

