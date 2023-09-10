Mumbai News: Mulund Woman Alleges Domestic Abuse After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Representative pic

A Mulund-based woman, in her mid-thirties, has approached the police alleging domestic abuse and mental harassment from her husband and in-laws. The victim has told the police that after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, they started treating her poorly and making loose comments like ‘she is now useless,’ or ‘she is rotten’ – while also assaulting her.

The woman married her husband, 34 back in 2018, and they lived with her husband’s father, 65. The woman has a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, and the man has a 9-year-old daughter from his previous marriage. Three months after their marriage, the victim’s husband borrowed Rs. 4 lakh from her, she said in her statement to the police.

She added that six months after their marriage when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she got it treated with surgery and chemotherapy at a Mulund-based hospital. The husband and his father barely helped her emotionally or financially – on top of that they made nasty comments about her, the victim told the cops, adding that they assaulted her in May 2021, and removed her from the house.

The victim further alleged that despite her being at the home, they treated her as untouchable and invisible. They stopped interacting with her or provided any money for household expenses. “I borrowed money from my mother in order to make food for my daughter, they kept eating from outside. In July (2023) he told me to bring Rs. 25 lakhs from my mother and hit me with his hands after which I approached the police,” said the victim.

The gold ornaments she had brought from her house after marriage – a major chunk was missing and when asked she found out that her husband, without her consent, sold it off.

After knowing about her visit to the police, they kicked her out on August 7, after which she gave a written complaint to the police. Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three people, the husband, father-in-law, and husband’s sister, for the charges of cruelty to women by in-laws/husband, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, etc., under the Indian Penal Code. A probe has been initiated in the matter, police said.

