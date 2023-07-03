Mumbai News: Multi-Crore Fraud Unearthed In Bogus Coop Society; All Accused Absconding

Representative Image

A cheating case has been filed against a family of three for running a fraudulent cooperative credit society and allegedly duping several people to the tune of several crore rupees by luring them with investment schemes. The trio was identified as Ramcharan Tiwari, 39, his wife Nisha Tiwari, 36, and father Alakram Tiwari, 58. All of them are absconding.

Trio promised to double investment

In his complaint lodged at the Vanrai Police Station on June 29, an investor, Ajaykumar, said that the trio ran the Maa ATM cooperative credit society, promised high returns and declared attractive interest, with the claim of doubling the investment within a particular period. Ramcharan acted as the president of the society while his father served as the treasurer and the wife as the secretary, said the complainant, adding that his family was duped of Rs6 lakh.

Trio absconded on April 22

The complainant and his kin had invested various amounts in different schemes. When they asked for the promised returns, the accused gave evasive replies. The aggrieved became suspicious and stopped investing money in the bogus schemes. Subsequently, others, who had invested several lakh rupees, also started to demand the return of their money. On April 22, the trio absconded.

A case has been filed under relevant sections, including 420 (cheating), of the Indian Penal Code as well as other applicable Act.