 Mumbai News: MRVC Celebrates Its 25th Annual Day With Grandeur On 12th July
Mumbai News: MRVC Celebrates Its 25th Annual Day With Grandeur On 12th July

The event was eloquently hosted by Hansdev Sharma, whose poetic commentary kept the audience engaged and delighted.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) celebrated its 25th Annual Day with grandeur on 12th July.

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) celebrated its 25th Annual Day with grandeur on 12th July. The event was graced by former Chairmen, Managing Directors, and Directors of MRVC, along with esteemed guests such as  R. K. Yadav, GM/Central Railway,  O.P. Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/GoM, Shaila A, IAS, Secretary (Reforms)/Finance, GoM,  Pushpa Jangid, Independent Director, MRVC,  B. K. Gangte, CVO, MRVC, AGM/Central & Western Railway, PHODs and HODs of Central & Western Railway, DRM Mumbai, Director KRCL, Officers from Mumbai Division of Central & Western Railway, and officials from the Government of Maharashtra, as well as other stakeholders.

The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of all former Directors, MDs/CMDs of the Corporation, followed by the lighting of a seven-headed lamp by the Board of Directors, symbolizing Hope, Belief, Esteem, Respect, Love, Unity, and Success.

Vinod Kumar Mehra, GM (Electrical), welcomed the distinguished guests, setting a warm and celebratory tone with his opening speech. Vilas S. Wadekar, Director (Technical), listed all the important events of MRVC over the past 25 years and its progression.  Smriti Verma, Director (Finance), provided insights into MRVC’s financial health and the prudent management of funds.  Rajeev Kumar Shrivastav, Director (Project), delivered an emotional address, paying tribute to the former officers for their invaluable contributions to MRVC’s success.  Subhas Chand Gupta, CMD/MRVC, highlighted MRVC’s achievements over the years and reiterated the commitment to enhancing Mumbai's rail infrastructure. He expressed gratitude towards the Railway Board, Central and Western Railway, Government of Maharashtra, MMRDA, CIDCO, various Municipal Corporations of the MMR region, contractors, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support.

A Rolling Shield and cash award were introduced this year for the best performance by a Project Unit. This year’s award was won by the Project Unit of the Panvel - Karjat new suburban corridor for their excellent performance during the year. The award was decided based on various performance parameters set by the Jury of all Board of Directors.

The event was eloquently hosted by Hansdev Sharma, whose poetic commentary kept the audience engaged and delighted. The evening was further enlivened by a melodious performance by artists of a cultural troupe, captivating the audience with their soulful renditions.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from  Sunil G. Udasi, OSD and CPRO-MRVC, who acknowledged the contributions of guests, coordinators, and staff in making the 25th Annual Day a memorable occasion.

