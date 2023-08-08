Mumbai News: MPCC Plans Massive Outreach Program Aimed At Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Mumbai: Sensing a good chance in the forthcoming elections, the Maharashtra Congress has planned a massive outreach program. While informing the media about the program MPCC Chief Nana Patole expressed confidence that the party can win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats on its own.

The outreach program of the MPCC will be in the form of ‘Pada Yatra’ and ‘Bus Yatra’ and will be aligned with the Gujarat-Meghalaya phase of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Patole said.

Senior party leaders entrusted with organising Pada Yatra

Senior party leaders including LoP Vijay Wadettiwar, former CMs Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, and MRCC President Varsha Gaikawad have been entrusted with responsibility of organizing the Pada Yatra in their respective regions.

Patole will lead the yatra in Nagpur region while Wadettiwar will lead in Amrawati, Ashok Chavan in Marathwada, Thorat North Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan Western Maharashtra and Gaikwad will lead the yatra in Mumbai. Two leaders have been chosen to lead the yatra in each district, which will gear up the party organization till the district level, Patole said at the press conference at party office at Gandhi Bhavan.

Plan is to start the Pada Yatras in a couple of weeks, Patole said adding that the detailed program is yet to be finalized.

Pada Yatra to spread awareness about BJP

During the pada yatra awareness will be created about the false promises of the BJP and the BJP govenment’s all round failures, Patole said. He also added that the BJP’s election formula is just all about creating rift among castes and religions and the BJP’s bosses are all working only for the benefit of their friends from corporate world.

While talking about how the party stand better chances in the forthcoming elections, Patole also said that observers have been appointed for all the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and that they will be reviewing the constituencies within next week and submit their reports to the state Congress by August 15. While reviewing the Lok Sabha seats they will also present their reports for all the assembly segments in the constituencies. The state Congress then deliberate on all these reports to evolve grand strategy in the state, he added.

Supreme Court quashes charges against Rahul Gandhi

“The party workers are in a triumphant mood after Supreme Court quashed charges on Rahul Gandhi. Our attempt is to maintain the mood of the party workers and drive them properly so that the enthusiasm will lead to electoral gains,” Patole said while announcing that the state congress is contemplating a grand felicitation for Rahul gandhi in Mumbai. Former CM Ashok Chavan, LoP Vijaw Wadettiwar and MPCC working president Naseem Khan have discussed the plan with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and once the program gets a nod the details will be announced, he added.

“We have been assessing the ground situation very closely and have sensed a very strong currents in favour of the Congress. If we could mobilize the party aparatus properly, we will be able to win at least 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on our own and with the allies the number can go to even 40,” Patole said while interacting with the media after the press conference.

