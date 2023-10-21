Mumbai News: Mother Tongue For Foundational Stage? | Representational Image/ PIxabay

Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra government and municipalities are increasingly looking to provide English language instructions in their schools, the new draft State Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (SCF-FS) reiterates the primacy of mother tongue or home language in educating children in their early years.

The foundational stage includes three years of pre-school and classes 1 and 2 (3-8 years).

The proposed framework, which has been released for public feedback, is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and follows the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS), which was released last year. This is the first time the government has come up with a detailed document for early childhood education, as the state is yet to recognise the pre-primary section catering to children aged 3-6 as part of the schooling system.

The SCF-FS draft, which is largely a replica of the NCF-FS, suggests that the medium of instruction for the foundational stage should be the student's home language. It advocates for using the mother tongue for teaching-learning activities and using it as a bridge to expose students to other languages, including English.

Like NCF, the state draft discourages using textbooks for pre-school children and instead recommends using activities and other teaching-learning materials. The students aged 6-8 years can be introduced to textbooks, which would contain content fro classroom instruction as well as act as workbooks.

“We have largely adopted NCF, but have made certain changes according to Maharashtra's context. The examples given in the document are also suitably altered,” said an official from the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The emphasis on mother tongue comes days after the state issued a government resolution (GR) prioritising the hiring of English-medium teachers in government schools. The move is aimed at bolstering English education and stopping the dip in vernacular-medium school enrollment. A number of local self-government bodies in the state, including BMC, have opened English-medium schools to meet the demand of parents.

"Introducing languages at the foundational level poses a challenge"

Dhanavanti Hardikar, a former official at Balbharti, the state textbook publisher, said that introducing students to multiple languages at the foundational stage will be a challenge. My worry about the introduction of English at that stage is that people may use the wrong pedagogy to do it. Using both languages appropriately would be the best,” she said.

The state has also come under criticism for not drafting an independent curriculum framework to cater to its specific needs and realities. "The SCF preparation appears to be a mere ritualistic exercise. The entire document seems a Marathi translation of the NCF with not much variation. The drafting committee should have factored in the realities of the state such as its relatively higher urbanisation and diversity. A vision should have been set based on the specific needs of the state and framework should have been prepared accordingly," said Vasant Kalapande, Former state Director of Education.

Key points:

Foundational stage includes three years of pre-school and classes 1 & 2 (3-8 yrs)

The proposed framework is aligned with the NEP 2020 and follows NCF-FS

State draft discourages using textbooks for pre-school children

Recommends using activities and other teaching-learning materials

This is the first time the govt has come up with a detailed document for early childhood education

