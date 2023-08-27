Mumbai News: Mother-Son Duo Booked For Submitting False Documents In High Court

Bombay HC | PTI

The Matunga police have booked a mother-son duo for allegedly submitting forged documents at the Bombay High Court to obtain the rights to the property that has been ongoing in the court. The said property is 590 square feet of terrace worth Rs. 80 lakhs at Dewan Villa in King’s Circle, Matunga.

Complainant is in legal dispute with accused

The complainant in the matter, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, 58, is also one of the parties in the ongoing court matter. According to his statement to the police, he sold his property at Dewan Villa to a person named Rajeev Saha in 2018 for redevelopment.

Later in 2022, the two accused in the case, as per the FIR, Surekha Seth, 69, and her son Dharmesh Seth, 37, approached the HC claiming that the terrace in the matter belonged to them. Gupta claims that the terrace belongs to him and he has the necessary documents to prove the same. During one of the hearings, Gupta alleges that the submitted document by the Seth family, “Exhibit A letter” dated the year 1985, was fake and forged in nature.

“In the letter, it claimed that the terrace’s rights belonged to them which is untrue. No such documents were made. They even forged our signs,” said Gupta in his statement.

Accused get pre-arrest bail, not cooperating with police

Meanwhile, after registering the police complaint , when police summoned the Seth family for further action, they had already applied for pre-arrest bail or Anticipatory Bail application in a special court to prevent any arrest. “The ACB is for a certain date, and as that passes, we would arrest them. As of now, the documents that we have collected –look as if it was made recently and not in 1985. Despite repeatedly asking them about the truth, they are not cooperating with the investigation,” said an investigating officer, adding that all the documents will be sent to the forensics for examination.

In the FIR, police have added sections including 193 (punishment for false evidence), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 479 (property mark), 34 (common intent), of the Indian Penal Code.