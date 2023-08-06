Mumbai News: Mother-In-Law Donates Kidney To Save Daughter-In-Law's Life

Patient and Donor | FPJ

Mumbai: A septuagenarian came forward with an extraordinary gesture of affection and saved the life of her daughter-in-law by donating one of her kidneys, upending traditional perceptions of relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.

Amisha Mota, the recipient of the life-saving donation, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD), which led to her kidney functions deteriorating in the past few months.

The patient was advised to undergo a kidney transplant, following an investigation at Nanavati Max Hospital, said Dr Jatin Kothari, director of nephrology and chief consultant, renal transplant medicine.

“Patients at stage 5 of CKD suffer kidney failure and have to undergo dialysis indefinitely. Thus, we suggested a kidney transplant as a permanent-treatment to the family" said Dr Kothari.

Stage 5 CKD

Stage 5 CKD means that your kidneys are severely damaged and have stopped doing their job to filter waste from your blood. Waste products may build up in your blood and cause other health problems, such as high blood pressure, anaemia and bone disease.

Amisha's husband, Jitesh Mota, could not donate a kidney as he was recently diagnosed with diabetes. It was then that Prabha Mota, Amisha's mother-in-law, stepped forward.

“The decision initially raised concerns because of her age. However, diagnostic tests confirmed her physical fitness and suitability as a donor. We still requested her to reconsider, but she was adamant about being the donor,” said Jitesh.

The kidney transplant was successfully carried out on August 1 at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“Both patient and donor were stable post operation. The donor was discharged on Friday. The recipient is also stable and will be discharged on Sunday,” confirmed Dr Kothari.

Importance of pre-emptive transplants

A significant takeaway from this case is the importance of pre-emptive transplants, which provide patients a more sustainable and permanent treatment before the onset of kidney failure and dialysis, Dr Kothari said.

Amisha expressed her deep gratitude to her mother-in-law. “My own mother gave birth to me but my mother-in-law gifted me another life. She has proven that a mother-in-law's love can be as profound as that of a mother. I will be eternally grateful to her for giving me a new lease of life," she said.

