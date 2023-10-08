Mumbai News: Most Opine To Scrap Open Spaces Adoption Policy

BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC has, so far, received 30 suggestions and objections from the citizens with regard to the controversial adoption policy for open spaces. According to a civic official, most of the objections demanded to scrap the policy. The civic body has given a 30-day timeframe to send suggestions and objections and the window closes tomorrow.

The civic body had mooted the idea of handing over playgrounds and recreational spaces to private organisations for developing and maintaining them under the corporate social responsibility. However, the concept attracted the ire of citizens as well as political parties. Even the Congress had submitted its objection to the BMC.

The activists vehemently opposed the concept, reasoning that private players will exploit the open spaces for their own benefit while depriving the public. After uploading the policy draft on its website, the municipality invited suggestions and objections via email (dysg.ta@mcgm.gov.in) and post (garden superintendent office, Byculla Zoo).

The city has 349 playgrounds, 404 recreational spaces and 359 gardens.

