Mumbai News: More FIRs Against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad For Remarks On Lord Ram

Mumbai: Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar group) MLA Jitendra Awhad over his controversial remarks on Lord Ram.

These cases were registered in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar on Saturday.

According to the information, an FIR has been registered against the NCP MLA in Ghatkopar Police Station under IPC Section 295(A) (pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments) by BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

Bajrang Dal's coordinator files case against Awhad

Gautam Ravria, a coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, also lodged a similar case against Awhad under Section 295(A) at the MIDC police station. Consequently, Pune Police, Shirdi Police, and Mira-Bhayander Police have also registered cases against the NCP leader.

During a party event in Shirdi on January 3, Awhad said, “Ram was the king of Bahujans, he hunted and consumed meat. Ram, despite living in the forest for 14 years, did not seek vegetarian food, he was a non-vegetarian.”

'Awhad's remarks offended religious sentiments'

Kadam asserted that Awhad's remarks offended religious sentiments, especially since they were made during an official party function.

Further details from the FIR and Kadam's statement indicate that on January 4, Awhad convened a press conference where he distributed copies of the Ramayana that allegedly contained altered content, possibly removed by Muslim rulers to encourage conversions. These versions purportedly depicted Lord Ram, Sita and Lord Indra consuming a questionable drink, Kadam alleged.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam commented, “Cases will now be registered against Jitendra Awhad nationwide. He will be interrogated and subsequently arrested. This government upholds Hindutva values and will not tolerate any disrespect towards any deity. No individual should have the audacity to play with people's emotions for cheap publicity, and such behaviour is strictly prohibited by the government."