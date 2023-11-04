 Mumbai News: More Awareness Needed To Curb Thalassemia, Says Gadkari
He asserts that public discourse should focus on risks of consanguineous marriages, especially among disadvantaged communities

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: More Awareness Needed To Curb Thalassemia, Says Gadkari | Pixabay

Mumbai: Raising awareness about the risks of consanguineous marriages, especially among disadvantaged communities, is crucial to curb thalassemia, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking during the session on 'Thalassemia, Way Forward'. He was attending the event organised by the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday as distinguished guest of honour.

The discussion focused on the progressive strides in treating thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, while raising awareness about government schemes related to the treatment.

Speaking further, Gadkari said, “Today is a day of reflection for me. The constituency I represent, as well as the northern part of Nagpur, collectively has about 80,000 thalassemia patients.”

Tina Ambani pledges treatment for every child

Kokilaben Hospital Chairperson Tina Ambani pledged, “We have made it our responsibility to ensure we do all in our power to offer every child the best treatment we can.” Moreover, the hospital also supports Coal India's hematopoietic stem cell transplant programme and helps underprivileged thalassemia patients as part of the corpe social responsibility (CSR). In June, the hospital extended the memorandum of understanding with Coal India for the third phase of their CSR project, the Thalassemia BalSewa Yojana, aimed at curative treatment of thalassemia and aplastic anaemia in underprivileged children.

Thalassemia causes severe anaemia, fatigue, and various complications, necessitating lifelong blood transfusions and extensive medical therapy. India witnesses a high prevalence of thalassemia, with over 10,000 children born with this condition annually. The only treatment that can permanently cure thalassemia is stem cell transplantation, also known as bone marrow transplantation. It’s a complex process and very few centres around the world have the expertise to conduct this treatment.

article-image

Thalassemia:

Thalassemia causes severe anaemia, fatigue, various complications

Needs lifelong blood transfusions, extensive medical therapy

India witnesses high prevalence thalassemia

More than 10,000 children are born with this condition annually

Only treatment to permanently cure thalassaemia is stem cell transplantation

It’s a complex process and very few centres in world have expertise to do it

