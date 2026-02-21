Mumbai News: Mogra Pumping Station Project Stalls After Clash With Versova-Dahisar Link Road Alignment, Forcing BMC To Seek New Site

BMC halts work on the proposed Mogra Pumping Station after its location overlaps with the Versova-Dahisar Link Road corridor | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 21: The Mogra Pumping Station is stalled after its site clashed with the Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR), forcing the BMC to hunt for a new location. Work on the revised plan is currently underway, with fresh proposals submitted to the state and central governments for environmental clearance.

Land hurdles delay key BRIMSTOWAD projects

The BMC continues to grapple with land hurdles for the critical Mahul and Mogra Pumping Stations — two of eight projects proposed by the Chitale Committee under the Brihanmumbai Stormwater Disposal System (BRIMSTOWAD) after the July 26, 2005 deluge.

The proposed station at Mogra Nullah is meant to ease chronic flooding in Versova, Andheri and Jogeshwari. Though Rs. 393 crore was allocated in 2021 and the contract period fixed at 24 months, including monsoons, work has yet to begin.

Legal hurdle and Coastal Road overlap

Civic sources said the BMC's land acquisition hit a legal hurdle after a private owner moved the Bombay High Court. In December 2024, the court permitted work to proceed subject to a Rs. 33 crore deposit pending judgment.

After depositing the amount in March 2025 and starting preliminary work, the BMC discovered that part of the site overlaps with the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Phase 2, connecting Versova to Dahisar, at Lokhandwala Creek Road.

Fresh environmental clearance required

"A new plan is now being drawn up for the pumping station. Once finalised, it will be sent to the Coastal Zone Management Authority for environmental clearance, along with proposals to the state and central governments. The approval process is expected to take seven to eight months, after which work can begin,” said a senior official from the Storm Water Drain Department.

He added that the original site had already secured environmental clearance, but the change in location means the BMC will now need fresh approval. “The project was initially slated to start before this year’s monsoon, but the delays have pushed that timeline out,” he said.

Also Watch:

Role of pumping stations during high tide

At the time of high tide, floodgates are closed to prevent seawater from entering the city. These pumping stations pump out water from the drain and release it into the sea.

The Irla pumping station in Juhu was the first to be commissioned in 2010, followed by Haji Ali, Cleveland, Lovegrove in Worli and Reay Road - Britannia, Gajdharbandh at Khar Danda.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/