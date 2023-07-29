Mumbai News: Mercedes Owner Booked For Parking Car And Taking Photos At Bandra Worli Sea Link

Do big, fancy cars bring along a sense of entitlement? The answer is in the affirmative, going by rash driving on city roads and using a dipper for privilege to overtake. However, a Monday incident involving a Mercedes at Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) took the nuisance to another level. The owner was booked by the Mumbai traffic police for parking on the no-stopping zone bridge and taking photographs.

The car stopped suddenly, the driver and other passengers stepped out, stood by the side of the bridge and took photos of the architectural marvel. The photo of the offenders was taken by another motorist, who tagged the traffic police from twitter handle ‘Amchi Mumbai’.

FIR registered; investigation underway

After receiving the complaint, the police checked the CCTV footage of the Sea Link and registered an FIR at Bandra police station against vehicle number MH04FW 1*** on the complaint of a constable under section 283 of the Motor Vehicle Act (parking a vehicle in the wrong position). Senior police inspector Sanjay Marathe said further action is being taken by registering an FIR in the matter.

