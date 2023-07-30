 Mumbai News: Mercedes Driver Booked For Entering CM's Convoy
The case has been registered against the driver of a blue Mercedes

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Mercedes Driver Booked For Entering CM Shinde's Convoy | Representative Image

Mumbai: Police in Bandra have filed a case against a man for entering the chief minister’s convoy.

The case has been registered against the driver of a blue Mercedes with the registration MH 01 EE3888, under Sections 188, 279, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 179 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the FIR, on Thursday July 27, at 11.45pm, the chief minister’s convoy was travelling on the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The police had blocked Lanes 7 and 8 for the convoy. At 11.55pm, a blue-coloured Mercedes, which was in Lane 6, crossed into Lane 7. The driver did not respond to the police and drove very swiftly.

The FIR did not mention the driver’s name.

article-image

