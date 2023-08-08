Mumbai News: Mental Helpline Number Receives Lukewarm Response From Medical Students Despite Stress, Anxiety Issues | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Only 17% of medical students have come forward to discuss or share their mental health issues on the specialised mental health helpline number 14499. As per data, 70 calls were received since the helpline became operational on July 12; only 12 calls were from medical students.

This lukewarm response shows that traumatised students hesitate to share their problems ranging from work-induced stress to anxiety.

The number was launched by the medical education department to address the mental health issues of resident doctors encountered due to extended working hours and an overwhelming patient load. Depression, anxiety, burnout, and despondency are only some of the symptoms, with death by suicide being the worst outcome.

Joint Director Of DMER Speaks On Mental Health Issues

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, joint director (medical) of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said they have learnt that most students complain of anxiety, stress and depression caused due to extra working hours, besides family issues.

“Mental health is a serious issue that needs to be addressed in every possible way, including this specialised helpline number that is active 24/7 only for resident doctors,” he said.

A senior doctor who has been addressing such issues faced by resident doctors at civic and state-run hospitals said it is very hard to counsel doctors as they hesitate or don’t want to talk about it at all. He said the problem is rampant and cases are not just few and far between as perceived.

“The administration should look into the mental health problems faced by resident doctors and should decide with urgency the measures that can be taken to tackle them. Losing good doctors every month or year from any state is a big loss for the medical fraternity,” he said.

