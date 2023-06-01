Mumbai News: Massive fire breaks out in MIDC Seepz; firefighting ops underway

Representative image | FPJ

A fire incident was reported at approximately 00:18 hrs on June 1, 2023, in a building located on MIDC Central Road in SEEPZ, Andheri (E), Mumbai. The fire, categorized as Level 3, originated in the part basement of a multi-storey building and involved cardboard stocks and other stored materials. Prompt action was taken by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and the situation is currently being brought under control.

Firefighting Operations

As of the latest update at 08:12 hrs, five small hose lines, including one from MIDC and four from MFB, were actively combating the flames. Twelve motor pumps were deployed to support the firefighting efforts, while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets worked on breaking the flooring to gain access to the basement area and extinguish the fire. The operation has been classified as Level 3, indicating a higher level of severity.

Rescue Operations

During the incident, two security guards were stranded on the building's second floor due to heavy smoke. Firefighters successfully rescued them using angus' ladder, ensuring their safety.

Agencies and Personnel Deployed

Multiple agencies, including the MFB, were mobilized to the scene. A total of 12 fire engines, 8 jumbo tankers, 1 aerial water tower tender, 2 breathing apparatus vans, 1 quick response vehicle, 2 rescue vans, 1 control post, and a fitter were deployed to manage the situation. Additionally, one assistant engineer, one junior engineer, and 11 laborers were present at the site.

Updates and Injuries

The MFB declared the incident as Level 1 at 00:30 hrs, Level 2 at 01:08 hrs, and finally escalated it to Level 3 at 02:11 hrs. Fire extinguishing work is currently underway. There have been no reported injuries thus far.

More details are awaited.