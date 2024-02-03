Mumbai News: Maratha Quota Survey Ends, Over 38 Lakh Homes Visited

Representational image

Mumbai: Maratha community survey conducted by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) in connection with the reservation was over on Thursday night. As many as 30,000 BMC employees were roped in for the survey work and finished their work in the stipulated time. The employees visited 3,884,418 homes. Out of these, 29,43,279 houses cooperated with the survey, 5,82,515 houses were locked and 3,58,624 houses had refused to give details.

After an order given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the MSBCC was assigned work to survey social, educational and the financial status of the Maratha and open community. The CM had ordered the survey work to be finished before February 2.

The commission had sent nodal officers, assistant nodal officers and master trainers to train BMC employees who were the part of the survey. A special software was also developed for the purpose.

There were 160-182 questions in the software which were asked during the survey. The questions were related to family, financial, social and health.