Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Launch Fast-Unto-Death At Azad Maidan, Demand Resignation of Government Officials

"The Sakal Maratha Samaj of Maharashtra and the Maratha Kranti Mahamorcha in Mumbai have announced a fast-unto-death protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai starting from Tuesday, September 5, 2023," stated Amol Jadhavrao during a press conference.

The demonstrators are also demanding the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Chairman of the Maratha Reservation Committee, Chandrakant Patil, citing the government's mishandling of the Jalna agitation.

The protest will be spearheaded by volunteers including Amol Jadhavrao, Sanjay Gharge, Vipul Mane, Baba Gunjal, Yuvraj Suryavanshi, Mahesh Rane, Dhananjay Shinde, Vilas Sudrik, Kondiba Shinde, Avinash Pawar, Bansi Doke, and Santosh Palande, commencing at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Jadhavrao expressed, "The Jalna protest was initially peaceful, but Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis oversaw a lathi charge on innocent women, children, and senior citizens. He should have taken responsibility and resigned immediately. Instead, he exacerbated the situation by attributing the lathi charge to stone pelting. Our agitation will continue until he resigns or is removed from the state cabinet."

Furthermore, Jadhavrao insisted that Chandrakant Patil's leadership of the committee for Maratha reservation has been ineffective, and he should step down from his position.