 Mumbai News: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death In Mulund; Held
The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday. The deceased victim is identified as Mukesh Janesh Shetty, a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Mulund West

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a neighbour over a fight in Mulund during the wee hours of Sunday due to an old rivalry.

According to the police, the victim Mukesh Janesh Shetty was on a job in BMC Colony in Mulund, when the accused Yash Ramdas Kothinti, 21, stabbed him repeatedly on the stomach, chest, back and left leg, after which he fell down unconscious. Passersby who noticed Shetty lying on the ground, in the pool of blood, alerted the police, who informed his wife, subsequently. Shetty was taken to Savarkar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His wife Komal, 19, filed a case against Kothinti, after which the accused was caught.

