Mumbai News: Man Mowed Down After Celebrating Birthday

Mumbai: A 38-year-old pillion rider was crushed to death by an 18-wheeled truck while travelling to his office right after celebrating his birthday. The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Singhal, a resident of Antop Hill.

On the night of September 17, the victim dined with his family and friends at a restaurant in Wadala. From there, he along with one of his friends, Mahendra Panmade, headed towards the office for their night shift on a two-wheeler. In his police statement, the rider said that when they reached the Wadala-Chembur Link Road, a huge trailer truck, bearing registration number GJ 21 Y 1550, was moving approx. 100 metres ahead. As the heavy vehicle was driving in a lane, Panmade decided to go ahead, but suddenly the truck veered off and dashed the two-wheeler.

Officers on patrol duty took victim to hospital

As Singhal fell down, the trailer sped past while running over him. “The truck driver did not stop, instead he fled. Hearing the noise, a police vehicle on patrolling duty came for rescue and took Singhal to the Rajawadi Hospital,” said Panmade. He was declared dead before arrival.

Based on the rider's complaint, a case has been filed against the driver under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions 184 (driving dangerously), 134 (a) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured), 134 (b) (not reporting the circumstances of the occurrence (accident) to a police officer or a police station) of the Motor Vehicles Act.