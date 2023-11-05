Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹3.3 Lakh After Falling For Part-Time Job Offer

FPJ

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man lost ₹3.38 lakh to a cyber fraudster who offered him a part-time job while posing as human resources (HR) executive of a leading e-commerce company. The con then tricked him into participating in prepaid tasks and even paid around ₹5,000 to him initially.

According to the police, the complainant is a Bhiwandi resident. On August 22, he received a WhatsApp message from the fraudster. The man was told that he would receive a link from the company and after opening the link, he had to add products to the cart. For doing so, he would get ₹50 for each task and would get 25 tasks in a day. Accepting the offer, the aggrieved shared his bank account details via the link.

The complainant initially received ₹500 and was then asked to pay ₹1,000 to take up more tasks. He made the payment and received ₹1,450. To gain his trust, he was given ₹18,500 in return after he paid ₹14,000 in the second instance. Subsequently, the man pumped more money in the beneficiary bank accounts provided by the scammer. When he didn't receive his profits, he realised the fraud. The police have registered a case of cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.