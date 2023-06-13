Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh To Sextortionists; Cases on Rise In City

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man from Khar recently became a victim of sextortion as he lost ₹1.47 lakh in a span of one month. Fraudsters forced the victim to transfer the money into various bank accounts and threatened to make his ‘obscene photograph’ viral.

According to the Khar police, on May 13, the victim received a link on his mobile phone and he was asked to send money on different unified payments interface IDs. However, when the victim refused to do, the fraudsters threatened to make his and his family’s photographs viral from the gallery as they claimed to have taken control of the phone.

Threat calls from seven different numbers

The accused used at least seven contact numbers to threaten the victim and forced him to pay the money. Harassed by this, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered on Monday.

The police have registered a case under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Rising number of cases

Meanwhile, the statistics of Mumbai Police have revealed that sextortion cases are on the rise in the city. This year from January to April, 18 cases were registered, as compared to 15 cases registered during the same period last year. Of the 18 cases, one case was detected and two persons were arrested, as compared to last year during the same period, of the 15 cases registered, two cases were detected and two persons were arrested. The statistics revealed that there has been a 44% rise in cases in the city in the last year as compared to 2021.