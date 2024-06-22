Mumbai News: Man Killed In Chembur By BMC Clean-Up Truck; Driver Arrested For Negligence

Photo of the deceased after the accident |

A-53-year old man was killed near Chembur's Chedda Nagar Junction by the driver of a BMC clean-up truck.

The incident happened in the morning, when the deceased, Jayantilal Parmar, was on his way to work when a truck driver hit his two-wheeler from behind.

Locals who were present at the time of the incident immediately called the police and handed over the driver.

The accused has been arrested, and the FIR process is currently underway. He will face relevant charges under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police have also sent a blood sample from the driver to the forensic team.