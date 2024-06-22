 Mumbai News: Man Killed In Chembur By BMC Clean-Up Truck; Driver Arrested For Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Killed In Chembur By BMC Clean-Up Truck; Driver Arrested For Negligence

Mumbai News: Man Killed In Chembur By BMC Clean-Up Truck; Driver Arrested For Negligence

Locals who were present at the time of the incident immediately called the police and handed over the driver.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
Photo of the deceased after the accident |

A-53-year old man was killed near Chembur's Chedda Nagar Junction by the driver of a BMC clean-up truck.

The incident happened in the morning, when the deceased, Jayantilal Parmar, was on his way to work when a truck driver hit his two-wheeler from behind.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragic Incidents: 2 Men Killed In Separate Road Accidents
article-image

Locals who were present at the time of the incident immediately called the police and handed over the driver.

The accused has been arrested, and the FIR process is currently underway. He will face relevant charges under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. 

Read Also
Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay HC To Pass Order On June 25 On Plea By Aunt Of Accused Juvenile...
article-image

The police have also sent a blood sample from the driver to the forensic team.   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Slams Police For Delay In Recording Priya Singh's Statement In Bureaucrat's Son Ashwajit...

Bombay HC Slams Police For Delay In Recording Priya Singh's Statement In Bureaucrat's Son Ashwajit...

Mumbai News: No Heavy Vehicles To Ply On Sion ROB As CR To Install Height Barricades On Both Sides

Mumbai News: No Heavy Vehicles To Ply On Sion ROB As CR To Install Height Barricades On Both Sides

Maharashtra: Congress Resorts To Muck-Throwing Agitation

Maharashtra: Congress Resorts To Muck-Throwing Agitation

Mumbai News: CWC Takes Custody Of Pregnant Minor Girl, Case Likely Against Family And In-Laws For...

Mumbai News: CWC Takes Custody Of Pregnant Minor Girl, Case Likely Against Family And In-Laws For...

Mumbai News: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed, Two Injured In Kandivali Accident, Case Filed Against...

Mumbai News: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed, Two Injured In Kandivali Accident, Case Filed Against...