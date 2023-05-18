Mumbai News: Man held for 'raping' woman police constable | Representative Image

A man has been arrested for “raping” a woman constable under the pretext of marriage. The accused also took lakhs of rupees from her in the name of doing business. The accused had described himself as working in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to the woman.

According to the police, the 29-year-old woman complained that she met the accused, Gaurav Awale (31), who was studying with her in the college. Awale told her that he was associated with the IB.

Awale and the complainant fell in love and had physical relations. He told her that he would marry her.

Accused told complainant that they will start new business, asked for money

The woman said in her complaint that Awale had told her that they would start a new business together and asked for money. The complainant took a loan of Rs 47 lakh from the bank and gave it to him.

The complainant also said that she gave 130 grams of gold to the accused.

On the complaint of the constable, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 376, 370, 420 and 506 of the IPC. On the condition of anonymity, a police official said that the accused works in a private company and has been arrested.