Mumbai News: Man Held For Making Hoax Terrorist Attack Call In Drunken State | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man has been arrested by the police for making a hoax call to the Mumbai Police control room, falsely claiming that the Taj Hotel was going to be blown up.

The accused, Jagdamba Prasad Singh, called on Thursday evening under the fake name of Mukesh Singh. He informed the police about a social media post he had come across, warning of a terrorist attack by two Pakistani citizens who had “entered India via sea route” and targeted the Taj Hotel.

Read Also IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

Bomb squads, ATC alerted after call

The bomb squads and the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) were promptly alerted to heighten security outside and near the Taj Hotel. Subsequently, the Crime Branch Unit-9 traced Singh's number to Santacruz and formed teams to nab him and verify his claims. However, upon investigation, his claims were found to be bogus. Singh was arrested late Thursday night and stated that he had been intoxicated and “frustrated” over a family matter while he made the call. He also mentioned losing his mobile phone, which added to his distress. “Singh claimed that he was trying hard to register a police complaint to find his mobile phone, but no cop assisted him, making him angry. He also confessed that he was in a drunken state and hence cooked up a story about the 26/11-like terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel," said a senior police official.

The police added that the accused was unmarried and had ongoing conflicts with his family who resided in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, leading to his frustration. A case has been registered against Singh at the Santacruz police station under Section 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)