The incident occurred when the complainant alighted at the Dadar station 

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Mumbai News: Man held for lewd remarks against woman commuter | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dadar government railway police (GRP) have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly passing obscene remarks against a woman commuter.

According to GRP senior Inspector Smita Dhakne, the 40-year-old complainant had got off a train at the Dadar station on Sunday when the accused started making obscene comments. Realising that she was the target of the disparaging remarks, the woman approached the police and home guards present at the platform and brought the incident to their notice.

Cops act swiftly, arrest offender

The cops acted swiftly, got hold of the suspect and brought him to the police station. Based on a formal complaint by the woman, a first information report was registered against the accused, who is a native of Jharkhand.

A case has been filed under sections 354A (sexual harassment, physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; or making sexually remarks) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was subsequently produced before the court which granted him bail, the police said.

