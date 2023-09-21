Mumbai News: Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner In Santacruz

Representational Photo

Mumbai: Police in Santacruz (West) have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner.

The accused, Shahabuddin Najrul Gaji ((32), was arrested from Panvel while he was attempting to flee to Kolkata.

According to the FIR, filed on September 21, Gaji, who worked as a mason, was living with Mariyam Bibi alias Sundari (33) at a construction site in Santacruz (West). He frequently drank and beat Bibi after drinking, according to the police.

On September 18 he contacted his supervisor and told him he wanted to be paid early. The supervisor called him to the work site and gave him ₹12,000. When Gaji arrived at the site, he was drunk. After collecting his salary, he went home. On the same day, around 6pm, he hurriedly left home with a bag. When questioned by the watchmen, he said he was going to the hospital.

On September 19 Gaji did not come to work. Concerned, his supervisor visited his home and discovered Bibi lying dead in the bed with injuries to her face. A pillow was found next to her body. The supervisor and the construction engineer immediately contacted the police. The police reached at the location and took Bibi to Cooper Hospital, but the doctor declared her dead. The police filed a case against Gaji under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.