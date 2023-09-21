 Mumbai News: Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner In Santacruz
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner In Santacruz

Mumbai News: Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner In Santacruz

On September 19, Gaji did not come to work. Concerned, his supervisor visited his home and discovered Bibi lying dead in the bed with injuries to her face

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Mumbai: Police in Santacruz (West) have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner.

The accused, Shahabuddin Najrul Gaji ((32), was arrested from Panvel while he was attempting to flee to Kolkata.

According to the FIR, filed on September 21, Gaji, who worked as a mason, was living with Mariyam Bibi alias Sundari (33) at a construction site in Santacruz (West). He frequently drank and beat Bibi after drinking, according to the police.

On September 18 he contacted his supervisor and told him he wanted to be paid early. The supervisor called him to the work site and gave him ₹12,000. When Gaji arrived at the site, he was drunk. After collecting his salary, he went home. On the same day, around 6pm, he hurriedly left home with a bag. When questioned by the watchmen, he said he was going to the hospital.

On September 19 Gaji did not come to work. Concerned, his supervisor visited his home and discovered Bibi lying dead in the bed with injuries to her face. A pillow was found next to her body. The supervisor and the construction engineer immediately contacted the police. The police reached at the location and took Bibi to Cooper Hospital, but the doctor declared her dead. The police filed a case against Gaji under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chembur Man Held For Molesting College Girl Onboard Local Train
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In...

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In...

Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking...

Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking...