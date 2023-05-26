Mumbai News: Man held for duping fish seller of ₹3 lakh | Representative Image

Police in Sakinaka have arrested a man for allegedly duping a fish seller of Rs3 lakh.

Akash Kamble, 29, wanted to improve his business by buying fish from wholesalers, and called the first number that appeared on Google. A man claiming to be Mayur Shah picked up the call and asked Kamble to pay Rs3 lakh in exchange for a bulk order of fish. Kamble obliged and paid, but he never got the fish.

Kamble filed an FIR against Mayur Shah last year. After a probe, the police traced the phone and arrested a man named Imran Kadri from Surat on May 21.