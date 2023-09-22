Mumbai News: Man Files Case Against His Son For Stealing Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7.40 Lakh |

Mumbai: A father filed a case against his son for alleged theft of gold ornaments valued at Rs. 7.40 lakhs. The case was registered at Sahar police station under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC Act.

According to the FIR, Selvin Armadurai (48), a businessman from Andheri East, lives with his wife and two children. His son Edin Joy (16), studying in the 11th standard in Shriniwas Bagraga college, while his daughter is 14 years old and studying in the 9th standard. Selvin's first wife passed away, and these children are from his first marriage. He later remarried to Jaba, who is his second wife.

Selvin had entrusted the gold ornaments belonging to his first wife and children to his sister, who resides next to his house. His sister, planning to visit their native place in Tamil Nadu, handed over these gold ornaments to Selvin for safekeeping. Selvin placed the gold ornaments inside a bed, secured in a plastic pouch. Both his wife and sister were aware of the location where Selvin kept these gold ornaments.

Accused Stole The Jewellery And Sold Them

On September 11, due to a family wedding, Selvin's daughter expressed a desire to wear the gold ornaments. His wife and sister, who had returned from their native place, opened the bed to retrieve the ornaments but were unable to locate the pouch containing them. They promptly informed Selvin about it. When Selvin questioned his son, the son admitted to stealing the gold ornaments and selling them for enjoyment with friends. The stolen gold ornaments are estimated to be worth Rs. 7.40 lakhs, including two necklaces, two chains, two bangles, a pair of earrings, six rings, two bracelets.

Feeling helpless, Selvin filed a case against his son at the Sahar police station on September 18. As of now, the Sahar police have not yet arrested the son, stating that the investigation is still ongoing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)