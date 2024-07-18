Mumbai News: Man Falls Prey To Investment Fraud, Loses ₹46 Lakh | Representative Image

A 40-year-old man has fallen prey to scammers and has lost Rs46.40 lakh in shares investment fraud in six transactions in two weeks.

According to the Cyber Crime police of Mumbai, the complainant is a resident of Goregaon and works at a senior position in a private company in Andheri. On April 6, he clicked on an Instagram link after which he got added to a WhatsApp group imparting information about share market investment.

The scammers then induced him to download a trading app and register on it. The complainant followed the instructions and in a span of two weeks, he ended up transferring Rs46.40 lakh in six transactions.

The complainant could see his earnings of Rs1.62 crore on the trading app, however, when he tried to withdraw his earnings, his request was declined. He then confronted the scammers, who asked him to pay more Rs 44.64 lakh after which the complainant realised he had been duped.

He then approached the police and got an offence registered. A case has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.