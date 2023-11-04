Mumbai News: Man Fakes Identity To Buy 23 Vehicles Including 7 Cars; Arrested In Kharghar

Mumbai News: Man Fakes To Buy 23 Vehicles Including 7 Cars; Arrested In Kharghar | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Marine Drive police have arrested one person for allegedly submitting fake documents and obtaining vehicle loans from banks and finance companies. The police have seized 23 vehicles worth Rs 89.2 lakh from the accused, Sachin Billur, 48, from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

In 2020, Mohit Walekar applied for a loan for an Activa scooter from KJMC, a nonbanking financial company, for which he submitted all the required documents. The company approved his loan but he stopped making monthly instalment payments. Company officials visited the address he had provided but the flat was vacant. They visited another address provided by Walekar and discovered that someone was residing there. The company then filed a case against him at Marine Lines police station in 2022.

During the investigation, the police found that Sachin Billur bought a flat under Walekar’s name. Further examination of the sale agreement led to his arrest. It was found that he had bought 23 vehicles, including seven cars, using similar fraudulent methods. He had even changed some vehicle parts and their registration numbers. The probe was carried out by police Inspector Gonduram Bangal under the guidance of senior police inspector Nilesh Bagul of the Marine Drive police station.

