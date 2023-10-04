Mumbai News: Man Duped Of ₹1.95 Cr On Pretext Of Clearing Criminal Case Against Him 

Man Duped Of ₹1.95 Cr On Pretext Of Clearing Criminal Case Against Him | Representational photo

Mumbai: A Matunga-based businessman has approached the police alleging that four people have cheated him to the tune of Rs1.95 crore. The primary accused in the case, Ali Raza Sheikh, and the victim Eric Jimmy Anklesaria, 43, met each other in December 2020, when they were both in quarantine at a centre in Kharghar.

Eric was previously arrested for allegedly molesting several female physiotherapists by posing as a patient with vein issues in his private area. As per the COVID-19 protocol, he was sent to quarantine after the arrest, before court trials.

How the fraudster duped Eric

According to Eric, Sheikh claimed to have a huge business of tomato import-export at the APMC Market in Navi Mumbai. He also bragged about being an influential man and assured help to Eric in clearing criminal charges against him.

They both exchanged numbers. In September 2021, Eric received a phone call from Sheikh where the latter mentioned his ‘friend’ Jay alias Raju Mangalani, who had friendly relations with officers placed in Mantralaya and High Court. Sheikh called Eric at Hotel Tunga in Navi Mumbai for a meet-up. Sheikh introduced another man Valmik Gulmohar, who he claimed was a close aide of Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde. The victim was asked to pay Rs37 lakh for quashing the case and Eric paid the money.

Later, Eric was asked to come to Vidhan Bhavan by Sheikh, where he met a man named ‘Chavan’ who assured to help him and in return asked for Rs47 lakh. In October 2021, Sheikh introduced him to Vijay Nadar and his friend Vikrant Sonawane as Eric wanted a liquor licence.

They made a deal of Rs30.50 lakh and Sheikh would get a token amount of Rs15 lakh. After a few days, Sheikh demanded an additional Rs6.43 lakh for a license.

In February 2022 when Eric asked them to pay all the money back as no work was done as promised, Sheikh allegedly asked him to come near Parsi Colony in Dadar where he pointed a pistol at him, threatening to ‘not demand money’ and if he did, he would be killed, Eric told police.

A total of Rs1,95,68,000 was provided to Sheikh and his aides, claims Eric. The Matunga police have registered a first information report (FIR) against five accused, primarily Sheikh, and have initiated a probe into the matter. No arrests have been made so far.