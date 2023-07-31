Mumbai News: Man Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Search Operation Underway; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai on Monday. As per reports, the man reportedly jumped into the sea from Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the morning hours. A search operation is being carried out in full swing. Mumbai Police, along with Indian Navy has arrived at the spot for search operation. The person who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge still remains unidentified.

According to Indian Navy spokesperson, the incident occured at around 6 AM today. Due to the incident, the traffic movement at BWSL was hit. A video of the Indian Navy conducting the search operation is doing rounds. It can be seen in the video that an Indian Navy helicopter is involved in a search operation near the bridge.

A massive traffic jam was reported on Bandra-Worli Sealink despite no heavy rains on Monday morning, commuters took to Twitter and shared their ordeal, tagging BMC and authorities in their complaints on the micro-blogging site.

The commuters had no idea about the incident. Commuters complaining of the massive jam on the Bandra-Worli sea link called it unprecedented. It has now come to light that the cause of the massive jam was this incident.