Mumbai News: 75-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding Car Rams Into His Scooty, 1 Injured

Mumbai News: Man Dies After Speeding Car Rams Into His Scooty, 1 Injured

A hit-and-run incident occurred in Mulund that resulted in the death of a motorist and injuries to a pedestrian. The accident took place when a speeding car collided with the scooter, causing a devastating impact. Following the accident, the reckless car driver abandoned the scene, leaving behind the victims.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Devi Dayal Garden in Mulund, where a speeding car initially rammed into a scooter, throwing the rider off the vehicle. Subsequently, the car veered onto the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian who was walking along the roadside.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the scooter was shattered into three pieces. Tragically, the motorist identified as Tukaram Sawant (75) lost their life on the spot, while the pedestrian suffered injuries.

Case registered

A case has been registered against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code Sections 279,304(A),337,338 and Motor Vehicles Act, the police told news agency ANI.

Visuals surface

The visuals of the accident site has surfaced which shows the car that was completely damaged. The front glass had shattered and the bonnet was badly squeezed.