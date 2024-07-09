Mumbai News: Man Convicted For Assaulting Cop During Prison Escort | Representative Image

A 28-year-old Wadala resident has been convicted of assaulting police officers after they refused to allow him to bring food given by his father into the prison during a trial before a sessions judge in 2019.



Mehtab Khan was facing trial for a robbery case registered in 2017 at Vikhroli police station under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. According to the prosecution, on February 21, 2019, after a court hearing, Khan attempted to hide a plastic cover under a bench. When questioned by a constable, Khan claimed it contained lunch brought by his father. The escorting officers objected, stating outside food was not allowed, and informed him he would receive food in prison.



The prosecution alleged Khan then argued, behaved belligerently, and hit a constable who was recording his behaviour. Court staff intervened, and Khan was brought back before the judge. Before appearing in court, Khan tore his shirt and inflicted injuries on himself. Subsequently, he was taken to the Colaba police station, where a case of assaulting police officers was registered against him.

Read Also Bombay High Court To Soon Hear Appeals Of 7/11 Train Blasts Convicts After Long Delay

During the trial, the prosecution presented six witnesses, including the escorting officers, a medical officer, and CCTV footage from the court corridor. Based on this evidence, the court found Khan guilty of assaulting police officers. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, a period equivalent to the time he had already served.