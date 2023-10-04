Mumbai News: Man Booked For Rape, Extorting Money From Woman Met On Online Dating App

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A case was registered against an individual for allegedly raping and extorting a woman at Vakola police station on October 2. The accused is identified as Sameer Salim Shaikh from Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

According to the police, a 24-year-old woman working in a private company met Sameer Salim Shaikh on the Ola party app a few days ago, and they became friendly. During a video call, Sameer invited her to Sambhaji Nagar for a meeting, but she initially refused. He then threatened her by placing a knife at his neck, leading her to agree.

Man Threatened Woman, Tried To Extort Money

On October 1, she went to Sambhaji Nagar to meet him. They met in a hotel room, engaged in a physical relation, during which he recorded it and threatened her, extorting Rs. 70,000 and her mobile phone. The accused does not do any work.

Upon returning to Mumbai, she filed a case against him under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape), 384 (extortion), 506 (intimidation), and 417 (cheating) of the IPC Act.

