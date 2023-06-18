 Mumbai News: Man Befriends Women Through PUBG, Blackmails Them With Intimate Pictures; Arrested
Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: The Kurar police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for threatening to make intimate pictures of women viral on social media. The accused, Jassu Singh alias Kaluram, 24, befriended women while playing PUBG with them, later connected on Instagram and met them in person. He developed a closeness and took intimate pictures with which he later blackmailed them.

The police said the man quit school to play the game. He was arrested through his IP address after a complaint from one woman, also a student, who told the police that he promised to marry her but later retracted.

