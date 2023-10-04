Mumbai News: Man Arrested With Charas Worth ₹1.57 Cr In Andheri East | FPJ

Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) Kandivali Unit have arrested a man with 5.131kg of high-quality charas worth Rs1.57 crore in Andheri East.

The cell received information on Monday that a person was selling charas in Andheri East. A team of ANC raided a house and detained Hafizur Rehman Abubakar Shaikh, 55, and the charas was also seized.

A police officer said that Shaikh was arrested and presented in court and the court has sent him to police custody till October 10.

Shaikh’s criminal background is being investigated. The cell is finding out from where Shaikh had brought the charas. The accused used to supply it to drug peddles.