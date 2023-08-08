Mumbai News: Man Arrested With 79 Bottles Of Codeine Cough Syrup; Probe On

Representative Image | Photo: ANI

The police caught a man for allegedly trying to sell codeine based cough syrup (CBCS). The police have seized 79 bottles of CBCS from him. The police are now probing who were supposed to receive the said consignment.

According to the police, on Sunday around 8:45 am, an information was received that one Sohail Abdul Sattar Qureshi would be arriving at Dattuwadi, Mumbra with a consignment of CBCS. A police team reached the spot and around 11:20 am, they spotted the suspect and apprehended him. The police team found 79 bottles of 100 ml each of CBCS. The said bottles were seized and sent for further analysis.

During further questioning, Qureshi told the police that he had bought the said consignment from one Ramiz Shafiahmed Shaikh, also a Mumbra resident. Qureshi is suspected of selling it further. "The said drug is used to induce sleep/drowsiness. The said drug is also misused for intoxication and if consumed in excess, it can cause harm to the health," said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.