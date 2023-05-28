 Mumbai News: Man arrested in Saki Naka for derogatory comments against PM Modi, Amit Shah on Facebook posts
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Mumbai: Police have arrested a Right to Information activist for his “objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, police said on Saturday. An official of Sakinaka police station said that the accused, identified as Ghulam Qazi, made the alleged derogatory remarks against the PM and other leaders in a Facebook post.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 509, 500,506 (2) and 504 against Qazi, police said. The police added that the accused was not happy about some problem in the area which was not being resolved. He vented his anger against the leaders on Facebook and used abusive words against the PM and local leaders.

A police officer said that an illegal construction was going on in his area. He escalated the matter to the BMC, however, there was no action against the illegal activity. Qazi was arrested on Saturday evening. He will be produced in the holiday court on Sunday.

