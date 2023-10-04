Mumbai News: Man Arrested From Jharkhand For Stealing ₹10 Lakh From Shawl & Blanket Merchant

Representational photo |

The Pydhonie police have apprehended an individual from Jharkhand in connection with a theft of Rs 10 lakh. The suspect had stolen the sum from a prominent shawl and blanket merchant's shop in the Masjid Bunder area. The theft occurred on the night of September 14th when the accused entered the establishment through an exhaust fan. Police investigators identified the culprit using CCTV footage.

The arrested individual, identified as Saidul Noor Islam Shaikh (28), already had 16 cases registered against him across various police stations. Given his prior criminal record, his comprehensive information was readily available to the authorities.

Inspector Ravindra Kudpakar, who heads the Pydhonie police station, revealed that upon pinpointing the suspect's mobile location in Jharkhand, PSI Sankalp Mokal was dispatched promptly. In cooperation with the Radha Nagar Police in Jharkhand, Mumbai Police set up a successful operation, resulting in the arrest of Saidul Noor Islam Shaikh. He was subsequently taken into custody and brought back to Mumbai.

Upon his return to Mumbai, the accused was presented in the local court, which has remanded him to police custody until October 10. During a search of the suspect's residence, law enforcement officers did not discover any cash. They did, however, recover a mobile phone valued at Rs 50 thousand.

According to authorities, the accused gained access to the shop by removing the exhaust fan and then proceeded to break into a locker, making off with the Rs 10 lakh it contained. It was later revealed that the suspect had used a portion of the stolen money to purchase a mobile phone worth Rs 50 thousand, which has since been seized by the police.