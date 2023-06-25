Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹18000

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The Khar police have arrested a man for breaking into a shop and stealing Rs 18,000 and a mobile phone by tampering with two locks. The theft was reported by the shop’s employee, Akshay Gaikwad, on June 11. With help from reliable sources and technical investigations, the accused was identified as Noor Shaikh alias Ladu, 48.

The police alleged that he is involved in 20 similar cases across the city. He was arrested at a bar in Masjid Bandar. The police seized the stolen cash and a motorcycle. A case has been registered under sections 454 (trespassing or housebreaking to commit an offence) and 380 (theft in the dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

