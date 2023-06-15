Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Selling Medical Supplies Marked Free For Patients

File

Patients at the MT Agrawal Hospital in Mulund were forced to pay for medical stock meant to be free. A 49-year-old man was arrested by the Mulund police after he was found selling medical stock of the orthopaedic department in the hospital campus.

However, all the medical stock had MCGM stamp due to which it has raised questions on hospital administration.

The issue came to light after BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha wrote a letter to BMC Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and tweeted "Received a complaint from a citizen, instructed my office to check, they found a person selling BMC medical stock (meant to be free for patients) to patients inside campus of MT Agarwal Hospital #Mulund Demanded an enquiry against officials who are hand in gloves with him, have also asked Mulund police to file an FIR for selling MCGM stock illegally.”

Charging for free medical supplies

Kotecha said, “After receiving complaints from patients my workers visited the hospital where they found one Krishna Kale selling medical stocks such as plaster bandages, waist belts, and other products used in orthopaedic department. All these are available for free at the hospital but he was charging patients. We immediately informed the police and FIR was lodged against him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Vikrant Tikone, medical superintendent, MT Agarwal Hospital said, “We sent our senior doctors for recording his statement and will conduct an internal enquiry from where Kale got the stocks. We will be cooperating with the police in their investigation,” he said.

Kantilal Kothimbire, senior police inspector, at Mulund police station, said, “The accused has been arrested, an FIR has been registered and further investigations are on.”