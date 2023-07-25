Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Possessing Country-made Pistol, Live Cartridge, Stolen Vehicles

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Kandivali police have apprehended an individual, identified as Farhan Kureshi alias Sonu (28), for alleged intent of a major robbery and owning a pistol and a live cartridge. Farhan is a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to information received from the Kandivali police, the arrested accused had come from Meerut to Mumbai with the intention to commit robbery. However, before the robbery could take place, the police received a tip-off and foiled his bid by arresting the accused. They found him in possession of a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, two stolen cars, and an Activa.

Police traces motive of the intended crime

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, along with his accomplices from his native place, had stolen two cars and an Activa from Delhi and come to Mumbai intending to commit a robbery. To avoid detection, the accused used duplicate number plates on both stolen cars while in Mumbai. He had planned to use the cars to carry out the robbery so that no one would suspect him.

A further police investigation has revealed that in 2020, the accused was involved in a robbery at a jeweller's shop in Samata Nagar, for which he had been jailed for one and a half years.

Read Also Mumbai News: Police Arrests Man For Illegal Possession Of Weapons

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)