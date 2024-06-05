Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Extorting Mira Road Woman Of ₹42 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai’s Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) department has arrested a man from the Nagpada area for threatening a 46-year-old woman from Mira-Road and extorting Rs 42 lakh from her.

The complainant and her husband met the accused Mohammad Khan, alias, Imran Kalia, in Dubai first time, where the couple worked in the marketing sector. Kalia convinced the woman to invest in the gold business promising lucrative profits. She sold her house in Mira Road and invested in the ‘business’.

Months later, when the complainant asked Kalia for profit, he started giving excuses. After some partial transactions, Kalia did not pay anything despite repeatedly asking him for the same. When the complainant forced him to pay the full amount, Kalia threatened her of killing her children residing in Dubai as he claimed contact with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. He also threatened to circulate pictures of him with the complainant on his phone and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. She paid Rs 32 lakh and transferred Rs 10 lakh through online to his bank account.

Later, the complaint came to Mumbai and registered an FIR at the Chembur police station. “He was arrested from Dogri area, where he was hiding,” said an official. He was produced before the court and granted police custody till June 8.

Police said that the accused is a notorious person who takes demolition contracts of old dilapidated buildings in south Mumbai using his muscle power. The police investigation into Dawood's connection is underway.