Mumbai News: Major Move By BJP To Woo Slum Voters

In a major move to woo voters in the slums, the BJP has proposed that the name of the purchaser of a hut should be entered into the annexure II document by cutting red tape. This annexure gives a history of ownership of the hutment. At present, often the name change is not effected expeditiously, because of which occupants of hutments, whose names do not figure in annexure II, are not considered for the allotment of new homes when a slum rehabilitation scheme is undertaken.

The initiative for the new policy has been taken by city BJP president Ashish Shelar. The non-transfer of name is a major issue in SRA projects and the new move will benefit lakhs of slum-dwellers.

As most of the SRA projects have been stalled for more than 25 years, many people have sold their houses but these are not being transferred in the names of the rightful owners. And hence, through a calling attention motion, Shelar brought it to the notice of the legislative assembly on Friday and said it is not the fault of slum dwellers.

Projects stalled

He informed how projects in his Bandra West constituency have been stalled for over 20 years. While Sai Shraddha Housing Society has been stalled since 2006, Jaffarbaba Housing Society’s work has stalled since 1998. Similarly, Maharashtra Nagar Housing Society’s work has been stalled since 2007, Gazarband since 2007, Ratnaprabha Housing Society since 2006, Ratnaprabha since 1998, Prabhat Darshan since 2005, Madraswalla Housing Society since 2007, Behram Reform Committee since 1997.

While replying to this, minister of housing Atul Save took a positive stance and assured the House that he will convene a high-level meeting when the session is still on and will try to find a way out. If things work as planned, it will resolve major concerns faced by the slum dwellers in Mumbai, he added.